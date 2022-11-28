Police search for porch pirate in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are searching for a person accused of stealing packages off of a porch in an East Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 26, at 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road.

Suspect and his truck (Memphis Police Department)

Video surveillance showed a silver 4-door GM pickup truck pull up in front of the house. The suspect then runs to the porch and grabs several packages to get back in the truck and drive away.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-Cash. You can also click here to submit your tip

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.