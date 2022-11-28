Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police search for porch pirate in East Memphis

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are searching for a person accused of stealing packages off of a porch in an East Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 26, at 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road.

Suspect and his truck
Suspect and his truck (Memphis Police Department)

Video surveillance showed a silver 4-door GM pickup truck pull up in front of the house. The suspect then runs to the porch and grabs several packages to get back in the truck and drive away.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-Cash. You can also click here to submit your tip

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
The two buildings are back-to-back on Dorchester Drive and will be used as a newly expanded...
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
Wylie Ligon III, who was 30 at the time of the crime, entered a guilty plea on Monday for the...
Man sentenced 55 years in deadly Haywood Co. double shooting
Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say
Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say