Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a Boost Mobile store and attempting to get into the business’s safe on Friday.

At 6:32 a.m. on Friday, MPD responded to a burglary at the Boost Mobile location at 5040 Summer Avenue, according to police.

Police say three unknown suspects broke out a window to gain entry into the business. Once they were inside, they attempted to break into the store’s safe but were unsuccessful.

One suspect used a crowbar and another suspect had a pair of bolt cutters, police say.

No arrests have been made.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

