Memphis Tiger cut down Stanford Tree in ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Memphis Tigers used a stifling defense to defeat Stanford Sunday morning, 56-48, and wrap up play in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers (4-2) were a buzzer-beater away from going 3-0 in the invitational and the victory gave them their third win against a Power Five opponent this season, all coming on the road or on a neutral court.

Fifth-year guard Kendric Davis led a trio of Tigers in scoring with 14 points with five rebounds and three steals. DeAndre Williams filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven boards, six assists and two blocks, while Alex Lomax contributed 12 points, four rebounds, three dimes and three steals.

Both sides were sluggish out of the gate on the offensive end as each started 4-of-16 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the action.

With Memphis trailing 14-11 and just under seven minutes to play in the opening half, Keonte Kennedy received a pass in the corner and drove around the middle of the defense before rocking the rim with a highlight one-handed slam that woke the crowd up, and would end up being the energizing play the Tigers needed.

Memphis got 12 points from Lomax and Kennedy over a five-minute stretch that saw the Tigers string together a 15-0 run and grab a 24-14 lead just before the half. From that point on, the Cardinal (3-4) would never get any closer than four points the rest of the way.

The Tigers shot 44-percent in the second half and drained four of their six threes to send the Memphis faithful back to the Bluff City happy.

COURTESY: Memphis Tigers Communications

