Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.

Your donation keeps pets with families, keeps shelter pets happy and healthy, and helps shelter pets get adopted!

Here’s how your gift helps:

$10 feeds a family pet in need for a month

$25 funds medical attention for a kitten in a foster home

$50 spays or neuters a family pet in need

$85 sends a shelter dog to a foster home

$150 helps a dog with heartworm disease get adopted

Giving Tuesday Goal: Feed 50 Pets like Bailey, Paco, and Shiloh for a Month (MAS)

“My hours at work got cut and I wasn’t able to get food for my babies like they needed. MAS provided for them. It was a big help!”

Your gift to Memphis Animal Services saves animals. When you give, you provide improved medical care and quality of life to the animals in our care, and you help keep loved pets with their families and out of the shelter.

MAS’s goal is to have enough funding for a month’s worth of meals for 50 community pets in need.

