Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man sentenced 55 years in deadly Haywood Co. double shooting

Wylie Ligon III, who was 30 at the time of the crime, entered a guilty plea on Monday for the...
Wylie Ligon III, who was 30 at the time of the crime, entered a guilty plea on Monday for the 2020 shooting of two people during a suspected narcotics transaction and attempted robbery.(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has pleaded guilty to the charges in a deadly shooting that took place in Haywood County over two years ago.

On August 24, 2020, investigators say a man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street early that morning. 

The female victim, identified as 24-year-old Chelsey Morris of Bells, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, Bruce Willis, who was from Ardmore, Oklahoma, was rushed to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

During the course of the investigation, Tavares Ray and Wylie Ligon III were developed as the individuals responsible for the offenses against the victims during a suspected narcotics transaction and attempted robbery.

Ligon pleaded was sentenced to serve 35 years for second-degree murder and a consecutive 20 years for attempted first-degree murder for an effective sentence of 55 years which will be served with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

By entering a plea, Ligon has waived his right to any appeal.

The co-defendant, Tavares Ray, has a status court date of March 13, 2023, in Haywood County Circuit Court.

“We want to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Brownsville Police Department for their work on this case. This was a senseless violent act and was completely unnecessary. Violent Crime is our highest priority. If you commit a violent act in Crockett, Gibson, or Haywood counties you will be held accountable.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say
Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say
After a minor was shot Monday afternoon, family sought help from first responders at Fire...
Family takes child to fire station after being shot, police say
Memphis Animal Services thanked the public on Wednesday after issuing a plea to free up kennel...
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
(SOURCE: KFDA)
West Junior High School dismissing early due to AC issues