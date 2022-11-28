Man sentenced 55 years in deadly Haywood Co. double shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has pleaded guilty to the charges in a deadly shooting that took place in Haywood County over two years ago.

On August 24, 2020, investigators say a man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street early that morning.

The female victim, identified as 24-year-old Chelsey Morris of Bells, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, Bruce Willis, who was from Ardmore, Oklahoma, was rushed to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

During the course of the investigation, Tavares Ray and Wylie Ligon III were developed as the individuals responsible for the offenses against the victims during a suspected narcotics transaction and attempted robbery.

Ligon pleaded was sentenced to serve 35 years for second-degree murder and a consecutive 20 years for attempted first-degree murder for an effective sentence of 55 years which will be served with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

By entering a plea, Ligon has waived his right to any appeal.

The co-defendant, Tavares Ray, has a status court date of March 13, 2023, in Haywood County Circuit Court.

“We want to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Brownsville Police Department for their work on this case. This was a senseless violent act and was completely unnecessary. Violent Crime is our highest priority. If you commit a violent act in Crockett, Gibson, or Haywood counties you will be held accountable.”

