Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates.

Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from a resident’s porch.

It’s a situation one resident over in East Memphis said he’s been through once before.

“I got the picture from Amazon that said here’s your package on your porch. I got home, it was gone,” said Jeff Box, an East Memphis resident.

To catch the thieves in the act, Box has already boosted security by installing a Ring doorbell camera. He said he’s keeping a close eye on all his deliveries this holiday.

“I get up in the morning and I look to see if there’s a package. I come home to look to see if there’s a package, so you don’t just leave them laying there for somebody to get,” said Box.

To protect your package delivery, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office suggests:

Get a P.O. Box at your local post office or use a locker.

Leave specific drop-off instructions.

Set up notifications to track your packages.

Require a signature on delivery.

Many people are online shopping for the best bargain deals, another resident says they’re taking extra precautions to keep their packages safe from predators.

“Sometimes we order things from online that we have sent to another location, another one of our businesses or things like that or somebody is going to be there full-time and able to receive the package so that it’s not sitting on our porch,” said Laura Getty, a Midtown resident.

