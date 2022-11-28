Holiday Food Drive
Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the Week

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On Monday, Memphis Tigers Kendric Davis was named the American Conference Player of the Week. Although it’s his first AAC weekly honor as a Tiger, this is the sixth one in his college career with him collecting five at SMU.

The fifth-year point guard averaged 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assist leading Memphis (4-2) to wins over Nebraska and Stanford.

At the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, Davis would shoot 41.2 percent overall, making five three-pointers and 10 makes at the free throw.

The Tigers would come up short to Seton Hall with the score being 70-69 in the first game. This would stop their undefeated record in the invitational.

Memphis is back home for three straight games, with the first game against North Alabama on Wednesday, November 30, at 7 p.m.

