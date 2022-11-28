Holiday Food Drive
Ja Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies beat Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), who finished with a triple-double, dribbles around New...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), who finished with a triple-double, dribbles around New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in New York. The Grizzlies won 127-123. (AP Photo/John Munson)(John Munson | AP)
By Doc Holliday
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant was the biggest star on the biggest stage as he notched his fifth career triple-double, 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds as he leads the Grizzlies to a 127-123 road win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Ja scored 10 points in the fourth quarter including the go-ahead bucket off his own miss with less than 14 seconds to play to put the Grizzlies up for good.

Dillon Brooks added 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21.

