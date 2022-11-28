Holiday Food Drive
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded

The two buildings are back-to-back on Dorchester Drive and will be used as a newly expanded...
The two buildings are back-to-back on Dorchester Drive and will be used as a newly expanded location for Southaven's water utilities operation.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades.

The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51 and Dorchester Drive.

Entergy recently opened a new $16. 7 million facility in Hernando, allowing Southaven to make the jump on the property to expand its own Utilities operation.

The city plans to move the Southaven Water Department located on Pepper Chase Drive to the new property.

The Pepper Chase Drive property will then be used for the city’s Public Works operation.

“Combined with past and pending renovations to City Hall, Police Headquarters and West Precinct, and our Municipal Court, this current investment and renovation will further revitalize and solidify the heart of our original city as home to vital city operations for many years to come,” Musselwhite said.

