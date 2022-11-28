Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Family takes child to fire station after being shot, police say

(WRDW)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a call to a Whitehaven fire station Monday afternoon after they say a child was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the minor was brought in by family to the station located at 2231 East Shelby Drive.

The victim was then transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Memphis Animal Services thanked the public on Wednesday after issuing a plea to free up kennel...
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
(SOURCE: KFDA)
West Junior High School dismissing early due to AC issues
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Midday Weather 11/28