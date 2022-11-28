Family takes child to fire station after being shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a call to a Whitehaven fire station Monday afternoon after they say a child was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the minor was brought in by family to the station located at 2231 East Shelby Drive.

The victim was then transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

