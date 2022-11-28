Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Midday Weather 11/28
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service