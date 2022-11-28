Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police

Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have any food and stated she had no friends or family in the area. She only had a small grocery list made, according to police.

Officers took the homeowner’s list and went grocery shopping for her at Kroger. They also decided to spread some holiday cheer by paying for groceries for other shoppers.

Police say they returned to the residence on Slocum Avenue to give the female resident the groceries, provided a list of low-cost transportation options and put her in contact with the Meals on Wheels program to get enrolled.

