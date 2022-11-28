Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families

2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families
2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families(wmc)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Red Cross volunteers have worked non-stop to people impacted by the tens of thousands of disasters across the country this year.

While Red Cross emergency shelters are meant to be temporary, some shelters have operated for over a month to help people in need.

A lack of affordable housing is driving this demand for shelter following disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and wildfires out West where Red Cross volunteers have been responding non-stop since April.

Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the biggest needs that the Red Cross has seen this year and why work is intensifying amid the climate crisis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Midday Weather 11/28
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 11/28