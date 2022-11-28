2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Red Cross volunteers have worked non-stop to people impacted by the tens of thousands of disasters across the country this year.

While Red Cross emergency shelters are meant to be temporary, some shelters have operated for over a month to help people in need.

A lack of affordable housing is driving this demand for shelter following disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and wildfires out West where Red Cross volunteers have been responding non-stop since April.

Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the biggest needs that the Red Cross has seen this year and why work is intensifying amid the climate crisis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

