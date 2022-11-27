Windy today and your First Alert to the potential for severe storms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 10 AM CST. Sustained Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Otherwise, expect a dry day with cloudy skies. Tuesday is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

THIS WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. A few storms could be strong. Rain will end Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

