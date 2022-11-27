Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Windy today and your First Alert to the potential for severe storms this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 10 AM CST. Sustained Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Otherwise, expect a dry day with cloudy skies. Tuesday is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

THIS WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. A few storms could be strong. Rain will end Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Five burglars wearing dark clothing were seen on surveillance video burglarizing multiple cars...
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Rain tapers off tonight but it will remain windy
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Tracking widespread rain for the Mid-South
Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, April 29, 2022
First Alert to potentially severe storms Tuesday