Tiger’s drop to 6-6 with loss to SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis football team drops to 6-6 against SMU on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 27 of 44 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the tigers (6-6, 3-5 AAC) while running back Asa Martin has 110 totals yards and a rushing touchdown. Jeyvon Ducker had ten carries for 81 yards, while wide receiver Javon Ivory grabbed six receptions for 98 yards.

Jaylon Allen had five stops and two tackles for loss against the Mustangs (7-5, 5-3 AAC), while Xavier “Zay” Cullens and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku both had a game-high twelve tackles.

With 6:13 remaining in the game, the Tigers were behind 34-23 when they stormed back to trim the score to 34-31 on a touchdown throw from Henigan to Roc Taylor. With just 2:13 remaining in the game, Memphis’ defense forced a 3-and-out on the Mustangs’ play, handing the ball back to the Tigers’ offense.

The Tigers marched down to the SMU nine-yard line, but Henigan’s pass into the endzone with six seconds left was intercepted, bringing the game to a close at 34-31.

