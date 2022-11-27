MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead.

The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police.

One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say no description has been given of the male suspects.

This investigation is still ongoing.

