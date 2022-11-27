Holiday Food Drive
MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

