MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

