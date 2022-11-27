Memphis Grizzlies hosts Small Business Saturday event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies held a Small Business Saturday event at FedEx Forum to bring attention to small businesses in the Bluff City.

“It’s great to know the Grizzlies care about the city,” said Jamal Boddie.

Boddie set up shop to sell a game he created called, ‘You Can’t Say That.’ The game, which is similar to the popular game Taboo, consists of cards that are all Memphis-centric.

“It’s only about Memphis people, places, history,” Boddie told Action News 5. He said that Saturday’s event at FedEx Forum was one of the best days for his budding business yet.

Across town, Cooper-Young Gallery and Gifts said they also had a profitable business day.

“It might be raining but people have been coming in and out all day,” said owner Jenean Morrison.

Morrison said while Small Business Saturday is profitable, she hopes the customer traffic continues throughout the year.

“I hope today introduces people to our business and that they keep coming year-round.

