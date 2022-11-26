‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!

What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?

Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry Nights” capturing all the magic and wonder of the season.

Starry Nights has been a Memphis holiday tradition for over a decade. Thousands pour into the park every year to see the dazzling display of lights for the holiday season.

The magic of Starry Nights returns to #ShelbyFarmsPark beginning tonight, Nov. 25! Enjoy new light displays, returning favorites, and more holiday magic than ever before! Experience the magic for $5 off this weekend with a Starry Special Ticket: https://t.co/hmq00Od72M. pic.twitter.com/U53fySushx — Shelby Farms Park (@ShelbyFarmsPark) November 25, 2022

Friday was the first night of the holiday spectacle, and it kicked off with a bang!

“Amazing!” said sisters Isla and Rowan Willhite, when asked what they thought about the light displays this year.

One family driving through admiring the light displays told Action News 5 they were already ready to come back another time.

“I love it,” one driver said. “It’s nice. We’re going to come back.”

We caught several families taking advantage of the various photo op zones to capture fun holiday memories.

“It’s awesome because it’s new every year,” said Phillip Shockley. “This is the girls’ first time, so it’s exciting and they’re just seen all of everything.”

Look at this line to get into Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry Nights”!! 😱 We’ve got a look at some of the new and exciting light displays for the holidays tonight @ 10! @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/XP38i2hiCk — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) November 26, 2022

This year there are more than four million lights stretching over two miles, taking visitors to a winter wonderland, outer space, and more.

“Starry Nights” is the largest annual fundraiser for Shelby Farms Park and Greenline and attracts about 100,000 visitors every holiday season.

Each ticket sale benefits Shelby Farms Park Conservancy, which helps to keep Shelby County’s largest public park going and keep the annual Memphis tradition alive.

You can also see the light displays on foot and on your bike twice this holiday season!

The show will be closed to cars on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Dec. 27. On these days, patrons are welcome to bring strollers and leashed pets.

BuffaGLO Run, the 2.25-mile fun run on Dec. 30, goes through the light displays as well. It will be the last day visitors can get a look at the lights this year.

If you and your family are looking to find tickets for “Starry Nights” at Shelby Farms Park, click here.

