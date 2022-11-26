Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Memphis Police Department
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
Best Life: Effects of not getting enough sleep
Best Life: Effects of not getting enough sleep
Olive Branch High School dance team
Olive Branch High School dance team performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Five burglars wearing dark clothing were seen on surveillance video burglarizing multiple cars...
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 26, 2022
FILE - A hippo floats in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park