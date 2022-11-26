Holiday Food Drive
Rain tapers off tonight but it will remain windy

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue through the evening with windy conditions. Winds will be south at 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will taper off after midnight with more windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect with gusts over 30 mph possible. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 110-20 mph. Lows will drop into the low 40s Sunday night.

THIS WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. A few storms could be strong. Rain will end Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

