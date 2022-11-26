Holiday Food Drive
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Friday night that has left one victim dead.

The shooting took place on Hallbrook Street, according to police.

Officers located one deceased male victim inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, according to police.

Police say they have two male suspects in custody.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

