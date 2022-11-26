Holiday Food Drive
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances

By Lydian Kennin
Nov. 25, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.

Police say the suspects were occupying a white SUV, possibly a Kia.

Two performances were being held at the time of the crime.

The Playhouse was premiering “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School Opening” and also showing “The Wizard of Oz.”

Police did not specify how many cars were burglarized.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

