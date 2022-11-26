Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Brooks, Morant lead Grizzlies in rout of Pelicans, 132-111

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, far right, and fellow teammates react in the second half...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, far right, and fellow teammates react in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead on 3-point shooting and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Friday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and three blocks for Memphis.

Steven Adams, who was questionable before the game with non-COVID-19 illness, added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 21 points. Zion Williamson had 14 points, going 6 of 12 from the field, and Herbert Jones added 13 points.

The Pelicans were without CJ McCollum, who sat out under the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

New Orleans lost Brandon Ingram in the second quarter when he sprained his left big toe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Tigers women’s late comeback not enough to calm red storm
Memphis Tigers
Tigers men’s take down Cornhuskers, 73-61
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
Kiffin plans to return; No. 20 Ole Miss falls to Bulldogs
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program