Brooks, Morant lead Grizzlies in rout of Pelicans, 132-111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead on 3-point shooting and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Friday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and three blocks for Memphis.

Steven Adams, who was questionable before the game with non-COVID-19 illness, added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 21 points. Zion Williamson had 14 points, going 6 of 12 from the field, and Herbert Jones added 13 points.

The Pelicans were without CJ McCollum, who sat out under the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

New Orleans lost Brandon Ingram in the second quarter when he sprained his left big toe.

