Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.

It is unclear at this time what charges he faces.

This is an ongoing investigation.

