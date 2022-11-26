Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.

It is unclear at this time what charges he faces.

This is an ongoing investigation.

