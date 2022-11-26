Another round of rain moves in later today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry this morning, but showers will develop in the afternoon hours and become more widespread in the evening and overnight hours. Some periods of moderate rainfall are possible. Rain will start to taper off overnight with rain ending by Sunday morning over much of the region.

AVERAGE HIGH: 59

AVERAGE LOW: 40

TODAY: Rain will move in by afternoon with highs around 60 or so. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will taper off overnight with windy conditions and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Lows will drop into the low 40s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another cold front will bring an additional round of rain and storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe but the better chance of seeing severe weather will be south of the Action News 5 viewing area. Wednesday through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

