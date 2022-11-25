Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.

Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive.

The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

