Olive Branch High School dance team performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, you may have seen some familiar faces from the Mid-South on your television screen — the Olive Branch High School dance team!

The team was some of the hundreds of dancers from school teams across the country participating in this year’s parade.

Millions across the country show up and tune in for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“It was just an unbelievable feeling to just be able to see yourself on the screen. I wanted to cry because I was just so happy and so excited,” said Olive Branch High School student Nataliah Robinson. “It just finally hit me that we’re in New York.”

The championship team was invited to join the group of 600 dancers with Spirit of America Productions after a trailblazing year.

“We’re from Mississippi, and we made it all the way to New York, so I’m super proud of us and I’m just so grateful for our support system and everybody that’s helped us make it to this point... because we couldn’t do it without our support system and everyone with us,” said Olive Branch High School dancer Chanel Rogers.

Assistant Coach Candence Johnson says the trip to NYC also provided the girls an opportunity to visit and explore different boroughs, try some good food, and sightsee.

“This trip not only exposed them to the Macy’s Day Parade but they were also exposed to New York as a whole,” Johnson said. “I am grateful to everyone, everyone that contributed to this trip.”

Johnson and Head Coach Denise Tyler say they couldn’t be more proud of the team and are thankful for their entire support system back home.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we cannot thank everyone back home enough for everything that they did for us,” Coach Denise Tyler said.

Tyler also says they definitely want to participate in the Thanksgiving Day Parade next year and make it a tradition for their team.

Congratulations ladies!

