More sunshine today, but there’s a First Alert to weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still drizzle early this morning, but rain will end soon and the rest of the day will be dry for Black Friday shopping. There’s also some patchy fog this morning. We will see some sunshine in the afternoon, but there will be clouds mixed in today. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry, but a weather system will deliver rain in the late afternoon. Rain will continue on and off through the evening, but there will be some breaks in the rain. High temperatures will be near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. A cold front moves through late Tuesday into early Wednesday, which will bring heavy rain and a few strong storms. High temperatures ion Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, but highs will drop back to 50 degrees Thursday. Low temperatures will also be back into the 30s by the end of the week.

