More rain on the way this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will briefly exit this evening with temperatures falling from the low 60s into the 50s with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain will move in by afternoon with highs around 60 or so. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rain will taper off after midnight Saturday night with windy conditions.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Lows will drop into the low 40s Sunday night. 

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Wednesday through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

