Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to severe storms potential Tuesday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, so warm air will help fuel thunderstorms when a cold front arrives.

TIMING: Scattered storms will start in the afternoon and rain will continue through late that night. Some storms will continue overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.

THREATS: The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but hail and dangerous lightning will also be possible. Heavy rain could also result in flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined our area with a chance for severe storms.

The storm prediction center has outlined out area with a 2/5 for severe weather potential...
The storm prediction center has outlined out area with a 2/5 for severe weather potential Tuesday.(wmc)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First alert to heavy rain this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Afternoon Weather 11/25
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather
Weather
Spencer's Thanksgiving Forecast