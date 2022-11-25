First Alert to severe storms potential Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, so warm air will help fuel thunderstorms when a cold front arrives.

TIMING: Scattered storms will start in the afternoon and rain will continue through late that night. Some storms will continue overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.

THREATS: The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but hail and dangerous lightning will also be possible. Heavy rain could also result in flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined our area with a chance for severe storms.

The storm prediction center has outlined out area with a 2/5 for severe weather potential Tuesday. (wmc)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.