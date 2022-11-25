Holiday Food Drive
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

(Baptist Women's Hospital)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving.

Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (or NICU) usually have to stay behind after birth until they are healthy enough to go home with their parents.

So, workers at Baptist Women’s Hospital decided to bring the celebrations to the NICU instead.

Take a look at some of the little ones dressed as turkeys to celebrate the holiday.

You can donate to Baptist Women’s Hospital NICU by clicking here.

