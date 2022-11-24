Holiday Food Drive
Your First Alert to a soggy Thanksgiving Day followed by more rain for the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active weather pattern will be in place for the holiday and it will continue through the weekend and into next week. Rain will impact all of the Action News 5 coverage area tomorrow with rainfall amounts averaging a tenth to a half inch for most areas with higher amounts possible mainly along and west of the Mississippi River.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the upper 40s

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with rain along with a Northeast wind and high temperatures in the upper 50s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the upper 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of stray morning shower, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high again near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

