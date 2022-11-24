‘Tiger Twins’ set for final college performance as top twirling talents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What’s a half time show without thrill, talent, and twirlers?

The University of Memphis family said their farewell to two graduating twirlers who have provided entertainment at the school and on national stages for several years.

“I feel the best me that I can be when I’m twirling,” Kirsandra Welsheimer said. “When I’m out there performing for thousands of fans like I love it. There’s just no other place I rather be.”

Twirlers Katiana and Kirsandra Welsheimer have edged out over 250 of the world’s best sports twirlers.

They’re ranked as one of the top pairs in the US.

In the Mid-South they are known as the Tiger Twins. For five years, the Tiger Twins have represented the University of Memphis on the world stage for twirling. Arriving in Memphis from Washington state at age 17.

“It was definitely a culture shock getting here,” Katina said. “It was our first time in the south but southern hospitality has been a really great thing. It’s real. It has very much made us feel at home.”

Their love for twirling and Memphis has sent them across the world. They competed in the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship ---facing off against 17 other countries, bringing back a bronze medal to the mid-south.

“Being an ambassador for the school, you don’t really realize how big of an opportunity it is until you’re put into that position,” Kirsandra said. “There’s no other feeling, I get to represent Memphis everywhere I go. Being able to share the community and the culture with everybody I meet has been an amazing experience.”

“It’s given us a lot of confidence and opportunities being able to travel the world with it,” Katiana said.

The twins graduate in December and have plans on moving to Colorado.

