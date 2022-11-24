Rainy Thanksgiving and more rain expected this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is starting the day dry, but showers will gradually move in from the west this afternoon. Most of the heavy rain will be late afternoon into early evening. Rain will end after midnight. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach the upper 50s and it will stay mild through next week.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy. Rain: 70%. High: 58. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the upper 40s

FRIDAY: There could be a stray shower early in the morning Friday, but the rest of the day will be dry for Black Friday shopping. We will see some sunshine in the afternoon, but overall it will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

