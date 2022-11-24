Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood

MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood
MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

MPD says a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition.

A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police.

According to MPD, 30 children have died violently so far in 2022; 22 of those were murders, 6 were negligent homicides, and 2 were justifiable homicides.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday afternoon weather 11/24
Memphis police
13-year-old charged after teen shot, killed in Parkway Village
Thanksgiving
Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day