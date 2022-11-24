MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

MPD says a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition.

A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police.

According to MPD, 30 children have died violently so far in 2022; 22 of those were murders, 6 were negligent homicides, and 2 were justifiable homicides.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

