MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
MPD says a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition.
A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police.
According to MPD, 30 children have died violently so far in 2022; 22 of those were murders, 6 were negligent homicides, and 2 were justifiable homicides.
If you have any information about the shooting, call 901-528-CASH.
