Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less.

The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that MPD recovered, said police.

Police say the shooting happened at The Airport Inn on East Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon.

