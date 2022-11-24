Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Isolated showers end tonight with a round of heavier rain this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue moving east through the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with showers ending and lingering clouds. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph. 

BLACK FRIDAY: Clouds early with some afternoon sun possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s with clouds moving back in late. 

WEEKEND: Rain will move in by afternoon or early evening on Saturday. Highs will be around 60. Rain will taper off Saturday night. Sunday will be dry with clouds and some late day sun in spots. High temperatures will around 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s. 

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Wednesday through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Rain slowly moves in this evening, but Thanksgiving isn’t a wash-out
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday afternoon weather 11/24
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Thanksgiving Morning Mid-South Weather 11/24
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a soggy Thanksgiving Day followed by more rain for the weekend