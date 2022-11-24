Isolated showers end tonight with a round of heavier rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue moving east through the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with showers ending and lingering clouds. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Clouds early with some afternoon sun possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s with clouds moving back in late.

WEEKEND: Rain will move in by afternoon or early evening on Saturday. Highs will be around 60. Rain will taper off Saturday night. Sunday will be dry with clouds and some late day sun in spots. High temperatures will around 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A round of rain and storms will move through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Wednesday through Friday look dry and cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

