Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.

He is facing multiple charges and his trial was set to begin on December 12.

However, on November 22, the government agreed to delay Barnett’s trial following a request from his legal team.

Court documents say his team was granted more time to prepare for the trial.

The documents go on to say “given the government’s strong interest in ensuring continuity in its trial team, coupled with the defendant’s lack of readiness, the government, in good faith, will not oppose the defendant’s continuance.”

A new trial date will be set, and the rest of the pretrial deadlines will be extended 30 to 45 days according to court documents.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.