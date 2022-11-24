Holiday Food Drive
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Barnett has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet for work. He is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)(AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.

He is facing multiple charges and his trial was set to begin on December 12.

However, on November 22, the government agreed to delay Barnett’s trial following a request from his legal team.

Court documents say his team was granted more time to prepare for the trial.

The documents go on to say “given the government’s strong interest in ensuring continuity in its trial team, coupled with the defendant’s lack of readiness, the government, in good faith, will not oppose the defendant’s continuance.”

A new trial date will be set, and the rest of the pretrial deadlines will be extended 30 to 45 days according to court documents.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

