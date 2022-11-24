Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche.

“A nonprofit organization who had this event for over 20 years couldn’t put on the event any longer,” Fouche explained. “So, we issued the call to other churches and other organizations to feed the homeless again.”

The event took place across the city at five churches and five community centers. Dozens of volunteers made it possible.

“It’s not only our church members, but members of the D9 (fraternities and sororities) have come out to volunteer,” explained Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church Senior Pastor, J. Lawrence Turner. “Just people in the community, people of goodwill who want to join us in this effort and initiative.”

The meals came with turkey, several sides, bread, and more. Volunteers say they hope those who picked one up enjoyed them.

“I hope they get a good meal, but secondly, I hope that meal shares with them that they’re thought about,” Turner expressed. “They’re not forgotten.

