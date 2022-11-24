3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located.

All three minors were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Police say one is in critical condition, and the other two are in non-critical condition.

The adult victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

