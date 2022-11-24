16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning.

A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD.

Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition.

According to MPD, the teen may have been shot in the Raleigh area.

