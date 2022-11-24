Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning.

A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD.

Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition.

According to MPD, the teen may have been shot in the Raleigh area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday afternoon weather 11/24
MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood
MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood
Memphis police
13-year-old charged after teen shot, killed in Parkway Village
Thanksgiving
Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day