13-year-old charged after teen shot, killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old girl is charged following the death of a teenage girl from a shooting that took place in Parkway Village.

She is charged with reckless homicide. It is unclear if the 13-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Memphis Police Department says that the victim was inside the residence with friends when the shooting happened on Curtis Street on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

The 13-year-old girl was among the other friends passing around a gun, said MPD.

According to police, the gun went off and a bullet hit the teen. The victim’s name has not been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.