13-year-old charged after teen shot, killed in Parkway Village

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old girl is charged following the death of a teenage girl from a shooting that took place in Parkway Village.

She is charged with reckless homicide. It is unclear if the 13-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Memphis Police Department says that the victim was inside the residence with friends when the shooting happened on Curtis Street on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

The 13-year-old girl was among the other friends passing around a gun, said MPD.

According to police, the gun went off and a bullet hit the teen. The victim’s name has not been released.

