Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail.

Judge Lee Coffee, took Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moved him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.

Paul Hagerman, the prosecutor said he doesn’t think they will use that song in their investigation.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and other charges.

The three other men charged in the case also remain in jail at 201 Poplar Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’

Latest News

BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/23
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center
Tennessee State Senator London Lamar
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center