Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD

Dollar General
Dollar General(kvly)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen.

Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.

According to police, there were three unknown suspects involved in the theft. The first suspect was seen on camera stealing from the stockroom. The other two suspects appeared to be lookouts as they walked through the store acting as shoppers.

After stealing the items, the suspects left in a beige or silver Jeep Commander with unknown tags.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
The scene of the crash on I-40
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound