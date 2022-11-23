Holiday Food Drive
Rainy Thanksgiving and more rain this weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be sunny and dry today with high temperatures in the lower 60s. With a front moving into the Mid-South tomorrow, rain will be likely. There could be a few showers Thanksgiving morning, but most of the rain arrives in the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in mid to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be around 50 degrees that night.

BLACK FRIDAY: We could still see a stray shower on Friday, but most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: A low pressure system will park over the Mid-South on Saturday, so there will be on and off rain all day. Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: It will be warm and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday.

