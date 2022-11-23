Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rain timing has changed a little for some areas Thanksgiving Day

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a sun and cloud mix. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase this evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring clouds and some rain. It will not rain all day, especially in north MS and west TN. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be around 50 degrees that night with showers ending.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: There will be scattered showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Holiday Forecast
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Rainy Thanksgiving and more rain this weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast