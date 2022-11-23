Rain timing has changed a little for some areas Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a sun and cloud mix. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase this evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring clouds and some rain. It will not rain all day, especially in north MS and west TN. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be around 50 degrees that night with showers ending.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: There will be scattered showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

