Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck on Highway 51 North near Fite Road and pronounced dead around 6:40 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

