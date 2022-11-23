Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck on Highway 51 North near Fite Road and pronounced dead around 6:40 a.m.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
