Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise.

“I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”

Surveillance video showed 20-30 masked burglars carrying out their loot from a broken window around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The damage to the store, in merchandise alone, totaled $100,000, according to Memphis Police Department.

The store is no stranger to smash and grabbers, either. Before Sunday’s blitz, the store had been hit three times over the last year. This time the crooks got away with a box of Christmas toys Valid Kixx had collected to give to kids in the store’s Hickory Hill neighborhood. Something that really hurt Hickory Hill native--and store manager-- Brandon Henderson.

“This s*** hurts man. Everything hurts.”

Henderson told Action News 5 Valid Kixx is more than a shoe store. They also run a program for kids to called ‘J’s for A’s’ that lets kids bring in good report cards in exchange for free shoes. That’s because Valid Kixx aims to be a beacon for kids in Hickory Hill--a safe space to hang out and stay out of trouble.

“Kids can come chill and kick it,” Henderson said. “They can talk sneakers, watch videos, talk shop,” he added. Kids could also play on the store’s PlayStation 5, which was also stolen on Sunday night.

“You don’t have to have to rob and steal from people,” Cannon told Action News 5. “If they wanted to know how to get a store like this they could’ve come in and I would’ve told them.”

The store has now started a GoFundMe to help replenish the donation box that was stolen.

Memphis Police told Action News 5 their investigation is ongoing. They also wouldn’t confirm whether the crime was connected to another high-dollar robbery that occurred at a Whitehaven Walmart the same night.

