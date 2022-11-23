Olive Branch man indicted for rape, kidnapping of minor in Collierville
Nov. 23, 2022
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been indicted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor that took place in Collierville.
The indictment reads that the crime took place on April 6.
On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Adam Perry was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, and aggravated kidnapping.
He is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.
